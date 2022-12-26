Five more rowdy-sheeters to be externed from city: City Top Cop

December 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh has said that steps are being taken to extern five more rowdy-sheeters from the city.

Speaking to media persons this morning, the City Top Cop said, “Two rowdy-sheeters are already externed from city, while information is being collected to extern five more who are in the list.”

It may be recalled here that in the first week of this month, the Police had initiated the exercise of identifying rowdy-sheeters, known defaulters, goondas, criminals and extortionists and were preparing a dossier to enable the administration to banish them from their areas of operation. This was to prevent any law-and-order situation in an election-bound region.

On Dec. 13, houses of over 37 active rowdy-sheeters were raided in the wee hours and their houses were searched for weapons and other illegal materials.

The history-sheeters were brought in Police vehicles to Hebbal Police Station where the City Top Cop had issued a stern warning to them to stop all illegal activities and mend their ways.