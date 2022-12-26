High Court Chief Justice visits Mysore Palace
News

High Court Chief Justice visits Mysore Palace

December 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and his family visited the Mysore Palace yesterday.

They were greeted by Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T. S. Subramanya with a Mysore Peta, shawl and sandalwood garland and were taken around the Palace.

Justice Prasanna Varale was happy to see the Golden Howdah, Private Durbar Hall and also the ongoing flower show organised at the Palace premises. After going around the Palace, the VVIP wrote the following in the Visitor’s Book: “We were expertly guided which made understanding the milestone of the Palace more interesting and enriching. The Palace on its own does not need any special comments as it’s a work of art. What makes it even more beautiful are the efforts taken by the management to maintain it. Amazing and once in a lifetime must-visit experience.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching