High Court Chief Justice visits Mysore Palace

December 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and his family visited the Mysore Palace yesterday.

They were greeted by Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T. S. Subramanya with a Mysore Peta, shawl and sandalwood garland and were taken around the Palace.

Justice Prasanna Varale was happy to see the Golden Howdah, Private Durbar Hall and also the ongoing flower show organised at the Palace premises. After going around the Palace, the VVIP wrote the following in the Visitor’s Book: “We were expertly guided which made understanding the milestone of the Palace more interesting and enriching. The Palace on its own does not need any special comments as it’s a work of art. What makes it even more beautiful are the efforts taken by the management to maintain it. Amazing and once in a lifetime must-visit experience.”