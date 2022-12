Yuva Sangeethotsava: Three-day Music Festival from this evening

December 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Surabhi Ganakala Mandira will be conducting a three-day Music Festival ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava’ from Dec. 26 to 28 at Sangeetha Kalanidhi Mysore K. Vasudevacharya Bhavana (Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha) on JLB Road in city everyday.

Dec. 26 (6 pm): Vocal Concert by Vidu. Madhuri Kaushik, accompanied by Vid. Keshav Mohan Kumar on violin and Vid. Saishivu Lakshmi Keshav on mridanga; 7.30 pm: Flute recital by Vid. C.S. Keshavachandra, accompanied by Vid. Keshav Mohan Kumar on violin and Vid. Saishivu Lakshmi Keshav on mridanga.

Dec. 27 (6 pm): Violin solo by Vid. Keshav Mohan Kumar, accompanied by Vid. Vikram Bharadwaj on mridanga and Vid. Shamith Gowda on ghata; 7.30 pm: Vocal concert by Vidu. Harini Ramesh, accompanied by Vid. Krithik Koushik on violin and Vid. Vikram Bharadwaj on mridanga.

Dec. 28 (6 pm): Vocal concert by Vidu. Medha Vinod Anoor, accompanied by Vid. Janardan Srinath on violin and Vid. Nagendraprasad on mridanga; 7.30 pm: Vocal concert by Vidu. Ila Sangeeta Dileep, accompanied by Vid. Janardan Srinath on violin and Vid. Nagendraprasad on mridanga.