Five more test COVID-19 positive; Mysuru total 47

April 11, 2020

All cases are contacts of P88 from Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics

Mysore/Mysuru: Five more positive cases have been reported in Mysuru taking the total number of positive cases to 47. The total number of COVID-19 positive patients in Karnataka today has gone up to 214. Six deaths have been reported so far.

P209 is a 46-year-old male and a contact of P88, an employee of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics, P210 is a 43-year-old male, also a contact of P88, the pharma company employee.

P-212 is 27-year-old male and he too is a contact of P88 of Jubilant Generics, P213, 31-year-old male and P214, a 26-year-old male. Again, both are the contact of P88 of the pharma company. All the positive patients have been admitted at the designated COVID-19 Hospital on KRS Road.

India is under the biggest lockdown in its history with all 1.3 billion people asked to stay home for three weeks in view of the Coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, Mumbai could be staring at an emergency arising out of closed hospitals and out-of-action nurses. Yesterday, another 19 health workers tested positive from hospitals, taking the count of affected medical staff to nearly 100 in Mumbai, likely to be the highest in India. Alarmed by the spread of infection among frontline workers, private hospitals have been asked to urgently provide safety kits, additional remuneration and transport.