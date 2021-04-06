Five State elections: Average 32 percent polling till 1 pm

April 6, 2021

New Delhi: Over 20 crore people from Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are voting in a mammoth electoral exercise today. For the latter three, this is the first and only phase of polling. It is Assam’s third and final, while Bengal has five more. The results of all five elections will be declared on May 2.

In Bengal, 31 seats are going to the polls in this phase. All 234 seats in Tamil Nadu — where the AIADMK and DMK traditionally reign supreme — vote in a single phase today. Amid elaborate security arrangements, the third phase of polling in West Bengal recorded a turnout of more than 35 per cent till 1 pm.

About 26.29 per cent of the total 6.29 crore voters have cast their ballots till noon in Tamil Nadu as the single phase polling in one of the most fiercely contested Assembly elections apart from the by-poll to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, progressed peacefully. Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters that 26.29 per cent of votes were recorded in the first five hours

The 140 seats of neighbouring Kerala also vote in a single phase today. According to the approximate voter turnout trends of the Election Commission, Kerala recorded 31.60 percent voter turnout by 12.15 pm.

In Assam, the final phase sees 40 seats in play, with the ruling BJP targeting a second term. Till noon, 30 percent of the people have exercised their franchise.

Voters in Puducherry began voting to elect new Government. Puducherry averaged 35.64 percent polling as of 12.30 pm.

The surprise packages in Tamil Nadu are Kamal Haasan’s MNM — which is contesting 142 seats, with 85 divided between handfuls of allies — and the AMMK of TTV Dhinakaran, who is the nephew of expelled AIADMK chief V.K. Sasikala. The AMMK is contesting 165 and leave 60 to the DMDK, with the rest going to smaller allies.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is fighting from Edappadi, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam from Bodinayakanur and DMK Chief M.K. Stalin from Kolathur. AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran is on the ballot in Kovilpatti and Kamal Haasan from Coimbatore (South).

The BJP’s big names include Vanathi Srinivasan – who faces Kamal in Coimbatore – and actor Khushbu Sundar.