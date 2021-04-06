KSRTC strike from tomorrow

April 6, 2021

No work no pay, Govt. warns staff

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Government rejecting the demands of KSRTC employees who have sought implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission among others, the Employee Unions of all the four State-run Transport Corporations — KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC — will go on an indefinite strike from tomorrow (Apr. 7).

Meanwhile, State Government has warned striking KSRTC employees of ‘No work no pay.’

With Transport Unions calling for an indefinite strike, KSRTC bus services will be badly affected from tomorrow. However, the Government said it has planned an alternative transport mechanism across the State to ensure that commuters are not inconvenienced by the strike.

In Mysuru, Union leaders said that with the Government refusing to concede their demands, they will go on strike which was planned well in advance and the Government too served a notice in this regard. Pointing out that the workers will resort to ‘Non co-operation movement’ by absenting from work tomorrow, they maintained that they will not hold any processions, dharna or protests.

Even as the employees said that the strike will be from tomorrow, 20 percent of bus operations were hit today at both KSRTC Sub-Urban and City Bus Stands, as some of the staff stayed away from work today itself.

KSRTC Mysuru Rural DC K.H. Srinivas told Star of Mysore that following directions from the Government, the officials are holding talks with drivers and conductors for convincing them against joining the strike. Admitting that 20 percent of rural operations were hit today, he said that there will be severe disruption in bus services from tomorrow if they stick on to strike.

Chief Secretary Meets CM

Meanwhile, State Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and held talks with him in this regard for about an hour this morning.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Ravikumar said the employees cannot take out protests in the wake of COVID-19 crisis. Categorically ruling out the demand for implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, he said that, however, the Government was considering an eight percent salary hike for employees. But this cannot be implemented right now due to the Model Code of Conduct in place, he said.

Asserting that a private transport system will be put in place from tomorrow if the strike is launched, he warned that severe action will be taken if the employees resort to any acts that cause damage to Government properties. He said that the Government is also planning to invoke Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against striking employees.

Maintaining that there was no question of holding talks with leaders of Transport Unions, Ravikumar said that the Government is fully prepared to take on the strike, by engaging private bus operators, maxi cabs, mini buses and other transport vehicles.

The fares for private operators will be fixed by the Government to ensure that there is no fleecing of passengers, he added.

Ravikumar further said that the Railways has been appealed to operate special trains in view of the festival season and a string of public holidays. He cautioned that the Government was committed to take stern action against absenting employees by invoking ESMA and NDMA Acts.