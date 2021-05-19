Black Fungus treatment to start soon at MMC&RI

May 19, 2021

Bengaluru: Amid rising mucormycosis or Black Fungus in COVID-19 patients in Karnataka, the Government has started a dedicated treatment facility at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru on a pilot basis and has also identified regional centres to treat the fungal infection.

The regional centres include Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI), Shimoga Institute of Medical Sciences, Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi, Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi, Kasturba Medical College in Manipal and Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

Black Fungus has spread panic and fear among people and even if they have minor nasal tract or eye infections, they rush to doctors. There is an increased apprehension among people if their nasal stuffiness or one-sided headache or toothache is a warning sign of mucormycosis.

Although mucormycosis is rarely seen in non-COVID immuno-compromised people, it is now mainly seen as a post-COVID-19 complication among those who have uncontrolled diabetes, are immuno-compromised following steroid treatment for COVID-19. Karnataka so far recorded 97 cases of Black Fungus infection officially and the Government has also decided to constitute a committee with an epidemiologist and a diabetologists to treat Black Fungus.

Health Minister reacts

Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said, “People who are diabetic are more prone to this rare fungal disease. Excessive use of steroids and contamination in ventilators and other equipment are also the causes of Black Fungus infection. We are forming a committee and also have asked the Union Government for the medicine which is used in the treatment of the Black Fungus.”

A single patient needs 40- 60 vials. The Centre has approved 1,050 vials out of which, 450 have been supplied to the State. Recently the Karnataka Government has asked the Centre to supply 25,000 doses of AmphotericinB. “I have asked the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan to supply 25,000 (doses of) AmphotericinB. The State Government has placed an order to purchase the antifungal drug,” he added.

Dr. Sudhakar held a meeting with experts to discuss the measures to be taken to prevent and treat mucormycosis. The expert committee headed by Dr. H. S. Satish, Head of the Department, ENT at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has been formed to study and submit a report to the Government. The BMCRI is researching the cases with the help of doctors from the Government-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital in Bengaluru.

Humidifiers, a cause

A rare but serious fungal infection, mucormycosis or Black Fungus is being detected relatively frequently among COVID-19 patients. The disease often manifests in the skin and also affects the lungs and the brain.

The fungus enters through the nasal cavity in persons with low immunity. Then it attacks the eyesight. One should get treatment immediately after it enters the nose. It is learnt that the water used in humidifiers in hospitals is causing this.

The State Health Department has now notified mucormycosis as a disease and all hospitals have been told to mandatorily report the cases. Dr. Sudhakar said “Measures are being taken to identify sources of contamination to prevent infection. I urge people to not panic and take all precautions post-COVID recovery to prevent infection,” he said.