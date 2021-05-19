After OxyBus, KSRTC to introduce ICU-on-Wheels

May 19, 2021

Bengaluru: After Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launched an innovative OxyBus service to aid Covid-19 patients on May 11, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has come up with an idea of introducing ICU-on-Wheels, equipped with ventilators, ECG machines and other equipment.

KSRTC officials said in rural areas, travelling to hospital may take more than an hour, thus necessitating such emergency vehicles after the success of oxygen buses.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C. Kalasad said the bus will act like a step down ICU to save patients in the golden hour.

“Each bus will accommodate six patients. We will have four ventilators, ECG and other equipment that are required during an emergency,” he added.

All the six beds will have oxygen supply with separate cylinders. Two auxiliary oxygen cylinders and a concentrator will provide backup. A small electricity generator will also be placed on the bus. A private organisation has joined hands with the KSRTC to provide trained medical personnel.

He said the Corporation may have to spend Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh to convert a bus into an ICU, depending on the facilities on board.

“It is still very economical because most of the work on conversion and installation happens within our workshop. But we will require help from established hospitals to accomplish the dream of deploying one ICU bus in each district,” he said.