Fix traffic menace at Deve Gowda Circle on Mysuru-Bannur road

Sir,
Nowadays it is very difficult to pass through Deve Gowda Circle on Mysuru – Bannur Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction, particularly for women and senior citizens, who are facing serious problems in this junction as heavy motor vehicles and cars move recklessly on either way.
There are no automatic signal lights or speed breakers at this junction. Though Traffic Policemen are deputed daily, they will be busy in checking helmetless two-wheeler riders. When I casually enquired them, they claimed to be helpless in manning such a huge traffic movement. There are no high mast lights or streetlights at this Circle, as installed in other ORR junctions in the city.
It really surprised me, though there are a number of senior government officials, MLAs and Ministers passing through this junction, no one has bothered to bring this to the notice of Police.
Through this column I request the officials concerned to take measures by installing signal lights at this place immediately, to avoid fatal accidents.
– G.S. Kumar, Bhugatagalli, Bannur Road, 4.2.2023
The stretch from 2nd AFB till HP petrol bunk seems like a race track to motorists reaching 150KM speeds , it has become impossible for people to access Giribovipalya enterace let alone crossing road for children , Tr Police have placed barricades on several occassions but are the first once to be moved if barricades are needed anywhere in the city, a permanent solution including placing high speed breaker and rumbler strips near Dist Offices complex Owing to its security , and at Palya Gate and near HP Bunk crossing for slowing down maniac motorists