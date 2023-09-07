Flash protest by city Advocates

September 7, 2023

Demand action against Hunsur Dy.SP for alleged verbal abuse of a lady Advocate

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of Advocates, led by the Bar Association, organised a sudden protest this morning in front of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue at the junction of Krishnaraja Boulevard. They were demanding the suspension of Hunsur Dy.SP Mahesh and Inspector Ravi, accusing them of mistreating a female Advocate.

The protesting Advocates formed a human chain and later sat on the road junction in front of the Law Court Complex, disrupting traffic flow and causing a traffic jam. Police had to redirect traffic from both ends of Krishnaraja Boulevard and Ballal Circle due to the Advocates’ refusal to disperse.

Eventually, a Police team, led by DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, managed to persuade the Advocates to protest on the side of the road without obstructing traffic. However, as more Advocates joined the protest, the traffic situation worsened. The Advocates demanded the presence of Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar.

According to the Advocates, Dy.SP Mahesh and Hunsur Rural Inspector Ravi verbally abused Asha, the female Advocate, and used offensive language towards her. Asha had visited the Hunsur Rural Police Station on behalf of her client to execute an anticipatory bail granted by the District Court.

Asha stated that she had gone to the station on Aug. 24 with the surety and bail bond, but Dy.SP Mahesh allegedly assaulted her client inside the Inspector’s chamber. Despite her pleas to refrain from assaulting and to comply with the Court order, Mahesh allegedly continued to mistreat her client and also verbally abused her in offensive language.

The lady Advocate further claimed that when she questioned Dy.SP Mahesh’s behaviour with Inspector Ravi, he also started verbally abusing her, and Mahesh joined in.

As the protest of city Advocates continued, SP Seema Latkar arrived at the scene at 1 pm and spoke with the Advocates. She informed them that an investigation had already been initiated based on the audio and video evidence submitted by Asha in her complaint and the Inquiry Officer would submit a report for further action by the Government.

During a meeting with Mysore Bar Association President M. Mahadevaswamy, Vice-President Puttasiddegowda, and Secretary S. Umesh, the SP clarified that neither she nor the Southern Range DIGP could take direct action against Dy.SP Mahesh or Inspector Ravi. Any action would depend on the Government’s response to the investigation report.

Following the SP’s assurance, the protesting Advocates announced that they would temporarily withdraw the protest and convene a meeting to decide their future course of action.