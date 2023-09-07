Panel to study feasibility of Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme

September 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A meeting of the ‘Destination Management Committee’ was convened to discuss plans for the implementation of the Rs. 80-crore Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme by the Central Government.

The meeting took place at the new building of the Jaladarshini Guest House this morning. Swadesh Darshan 2.0 initiative aims to enhance the tourism potential of these destinations, ultimately benefiting both local communities and the broader tourism industry.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. V. Rajendra, who presided over the meeting, directed the officials to conduct a feasibility inspection on Sept. 8 to prepare a proposal for the initial phase of the scheme. This inspection will prioritise the development of parking facilities, construction of hanging bridges, and the introduction of toy trains for children, among other planned tourist attractions.

Under the Centre’s scheme, two of Karnataka’s historic royal cities Mysuru and Hampi have been selected as part of this initiative which focuses on boosting destination tourism. These cities, known for their significant historical and cultural importance, attract a large number of tourists year-round.

The DC also instructed the officials to hold discussions with Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, before submitting the proposal to the Centre. The implementation of the proposed projects will depend on the funds allocated under the scheme.

The Swadesh Darshan scheme was originally launched in 2015, leading to the development of 75 tourism sites. In July 2022, the Union Ministry of Tourism revamped the programme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 with a focus on fostering sustainable and responsible destination-centric approaches.

The DC’s discussion centred around improving basic infrastructure at tourist destinations, promoting adventure sports, and conducting extensive online publicity to boost the tourism potential of these places.

Dr. Rajendra emphasised that the Dasara Exhibition Grounds should be transformed into a year-round hub of cultural, craft, food, and product-related activities, similar to Delhi Haat.

The objectives of this initiative include boosting the economic contribution of tourism to local economies, generating employment opportunities (including self-employment) for local communities, and enhancing the skills of local youth in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Joint Director of Tourism M.K. Savita, Assistant Director of Tourism Raghavendra, Deputy Director of the Information and Public Relations Department Ashok Kumar, as well as representatives from the Mysuru Zoo, Mysuru City Corporation, and Archaeology, Museum, and Heritage departments attended the meeting.