Protest demanding Advocates (Protection) Act: National Lok Adalat hit as city advocates boycott Court

December 9, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The fourth National Lok Adalat, organised at the New and Old Court Complexes in the city, was totally disrupted due to the indefinite protest of advocates by boycotting the proceedings, entering its second day today.

The Judges had assembled for the Lok Adalat, so also the litigants hoping to find a solution for their legal battle, that can be settled by mutual agreement at Lok Adalat, at New Court Complex at Malalavadi in Jayanagar and Old Court Complex on K.R. Boulevard, but the advocates stayed away from the proceedings.

The Mysore Bar Association has launched an indefinite protest demanding the implementation of Advocates (Protection) Act, in the wake of recent incident of murder of an advocate at Kalaburagi and brutal assault on another advocate at Chikkamagalur by the Policemen.

It is said that the prominent advocates of the State, who have been holding a meeting at High Court premises in Bengaluru, will be meeting Chief Minister Siddharamaiah in a delegation later in this regard.

Depending on the outcome of the meeting with CM, a decision will be taken on future course of action, whether to continue with the protest or attend the Court proceedings from Dec. 11.

Yesterday too, advocates here boycotted the Court and staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust near City Law Courts Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard.

Addressing the protesters, Mysore Bar Association President M. Mahadevaswamy said: “The advocates are frequently being assaulted in the State. At Chikkamagalur, Policemen brutally assaulted an advocate who should be dismissed from the service at the earliest. Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who attended the 10th State-level Advocates Convention in Mysuru during the month of August and had promised to pass Advocates (Protection) Act in the Assembly Session, should keep his word.”

With regard to Chikkamagalur case, accused Policemen have been booked under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 506,341,307,324, 326, 504 and 149 but not all have been arrested in the case. The second accused was arrested and released on Station Bail, but there is no provision in law to release an accused booked under IPC 307, under Station Bail without obtaining a regular Bail from the Court, said Mahadevaswamy.

A plea in relation to the case has been filed at High Court and the order is expected on Tuesday, he added.

Mysore Bar Association Vice-President Puttasiddegowda, Secretary S. Umesh, Treasurer H.S. Mahadevaswamy, Joint Secretary G.M. Nagesh, Joint Secretary (Women) B.S. Bhagya and hundreds of other advocates took part in the protest yesterday.