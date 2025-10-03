Flawless Jumboo Savari

October 3, 2025

Mysuru: The stellar attraction of Mysuru Dasara, the grand Jumboo Savari procession, on Vijayadashami Day, concluded with flawless precision and resounding success last evening.

From Mysore Palace to Bannimantap, the 5-km procession route drew an estimated five to ten lakh spectators.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offering flowers to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the Golden Howdah mounted on lead elephant Abhimanyu at the Mysore Palace last evening. Other dignitaries on the dais — Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar — also showered flower petals on the idol.

This timeless celebration of tradition and culture unfolded in all its splendour, showcasing royal grandeur, echoes of history, glimpses of national progress, India’s leaps in modern technology, the strength of its Armed Forces and the brilliance of folk artistry.

Together, these elements vividly brought to life the cultural legacy first nurtured by the Mysore royal family 415 years ago and later upheld by the democratically elected Government after India’s independence. It was the culmination of weeks of meticulous planning by the District Administration.

Thousands of eager spectators line the streets behind barricades, capturing the grandeur of the Jumboo Savari on their phones along Albert Victor Road.

The presiding deity of the land, Goddess Chamundeshwari, was enthroned in regal splendour atop the 750-kg Golden Howdah carried by the caparisoned elephant Abhimanyu.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and a host of dignitaries formally signalled the procession by offering floral tributes to the deity.

Held on Vijayadashami, the day after Sharannavarathri, the Jumboo Savari infused the celebrations with unmatched grandeur, giving new meaning to the oft-quoted Kannada phrase ‘Mysuru Dasara Yeshtondu Sundara…’ (Mysuru Dasara, how beautiful…).

At the sacred Dhanur Lagna, between 1 pm and 1.18 pm, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah performed the traditional puja to Nandi Dhwaja in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple outside Mysore Palace.

Later, during the auspicious Kumbha Lagna (4.42 pm to 5.06 pm), Abhimanyu carried the Golden Howdah with Goddess Chamundeshwari near the dais, where dignitaries offered floral tributes.

Authorities had meticulously prepared baskets filled with flowers, each marked with the name of a dignitary, enabling them to take turns from the specially erected platform and pay floral tribute in orderly fashion.

Prominent among those present on the special dais were Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Vibhu Bakhru, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar.

All joined in paying respects to Goddess Chamundeshwari as the National Anthem was played, accompanied by a resounding 21-gun salute. Thousands of spectators, who had gathered inside the Palace, stood in solemn respect.

Abhimanyu, flanked by Kumki elephants Kaveri and Roopa, then led the procession. This year’s Dasara inaugurator, International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq, witnessed the event alongside her family. The procession commenced precisely at 1.40 pm, with Nishane Elephant Dhananjaya and Nauphat elephant setting the route. Other elephants — Mahendra, Lakshmi, Srikanta, Prashantha, Hemavathi, Sugreeva, Ekalavya, Kanjan and Bhima — marched in stately composure.

The spectacle featured 58 tableaux depicting themes of unity, heritage and harmony transcending caste and creed while 90 vibrant folk art troupes added rhythm, colour and cultural vibrancy.

Abhimanyu, who has now carried the Golden Howdah for the sixth consecutive time, drew widespread admiration for his composure and strength. With this majestic procession, the 11-day Mysuru Dasara festivities drew to a fittingly grand conclusion.