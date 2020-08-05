Flood Alert in Nanjangud
August 5, 2020

50,000 cusecs of water discharged from Kabini Dam

Nanjangud: With the Kabini Dam authorities discharging 50,000 cusecs of water today, the Nanjangud Civic authorities have sounded flood warning in low-lying areas of the temple town and have asked the residents in these areas to move to safer locations along with their belongings and livestock.

The Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote Taluk has been receiving huge inflow for the past one week due to incessant rains in Wayanad District of Kerala and other catchment areas.

Due to huge discharge from the Dam, the Kapila river at Nanjangud is flowing in full and the 16-Kaalu Mantapa is almost fully submerged.Also, the steps of the bathing Ghat on the banks of the river have been submerged.

Nanjangud CMC Commissioner Karibasavaiah told ‘Star of Mysore’ that low lying localities have been issued a flood alert yesterday itself and the residents have been asked to move to safer locations.Increase in inflow to KRS dam

Due to copious rainfall in Kodagu district , the KRS Dam  in Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya district today recorded an inflow of 20,488 cusecs and outflow of 4,659 cusecs.The Dam is seeing a consistent rise in the inflow over the past couple of days and accordingly, the authorities are increasing outflow from the Dam.As the reservoir is receiving huge inflows, the authorities expect the Dam to be full to the brim by the end of this month.

