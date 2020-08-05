PM lays first brick for Ram Temple in Ayodhya

August 5, 2020

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the first brick for the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya at 12.44 pm today, as per the muhurat of bhoomi pujan.

The brick was laid amid slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ filling the air. A 40-kilogram sliver brick with details of the Ram Temple movement inscribed on it was laid first. The priests narrated in detail the importance of the Ram Temple, Ram Rajya and how a 500-year-old dream was fulfilled.

The priests said that at the bhoomi pujan site, nine bricks have been laid though there are 2.75 lakh bricks donated by the Ram Bhakts during Shilanyas in 1989. Of these, 100 bricks to be used for the construction have “Jai Shree Ram” inscribed on it.

Prime Minister Modi performed the ‘pujan’ at ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi’ along with UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Wearing traditional dhoti-kurta, the Prime Minister de-boarded an Air Force helicopter that flew him to Ayodhya from Lucknow. The ceremony was attended by 175 people who figured in a select guest list of Seers and politicians. Soil from more than 2,000 pilgrimage sites and water from more than 100 rivers was brought for the rituals. At the ‘bhoomi pujan’ site, Modi greeted attendees with a ‘sashtang pranam’ (prostration).

Before the stone laying ceremony, PM Modi stopped at Hanumangarhi Temple for ‘darshan’, following which he arrived at the Ram Mandir site and was seen taking part in ‘darshan’ of ‘Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman’. During the ritual, PM also put ‘Tika’ on his forehead and recited the mantras after the priests praying to all the Gods and Goddesses for the completion of the Ram Temple and well-being of the universe.

The dignitaries also worshipped the Kurma shilas and other shilas, of the Ram Bhakts from different parts of the country. The religious rituals continued for around 30 minutes following which the silver brick was laid by the PM. The entire religious programme was live steamed at the main programme hall through a large TV screen where around 175 people, including 135 seers, were present.

President Ram Nath Kovind has hailed the Bhoomi Pujan, saying it will be a testimony to ideals of Ram Rajya and a “symbol of modern India”. The President, greeting the people on the occasion said, “Felicitations to all for the foundation laying of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Being built in tune with law, it defines India’s spirit of social harmony and people’s zeal. It will be a testimony to ideals of Ram Rajya and a symbol of modern India.”

Special pujas performed at Mysuru temples

Special pujas were performed at all Muzrai and other Temples including Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple and all Sri Rama Mandiras across the city following the laying of the foundation stone to Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya this morning.

A huge cut out Lord Ram was put up at the Office of City BJP unit at Chamarajapuram with City BJP President Srivatsa and State Vice-President M. Rajendra performing puja to the cut out along with others.

MLA S.A. Ramdas also performed puja to the idol of Lord Ram at his office in Vidyaranyapuram and showered flower petals. Three Kar Sevaks, who had been to Ayodhya — Subramanya Bhat, Krishnamurthy and Umesh — were felicitated.