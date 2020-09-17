Felicitation to COVID warriors, photo expo mark Namo Divas

September 17, 2020

170-year-old Kaadu Basaveshwara Temple gets new look

Mysore/Mysuru: Felicitation to COVID warriors, photo exhibition, tree plantation and painting of a 170-year-old temple marked the 70th birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in city this morning.

Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas is celebrating the day as ‘Namo Divas’ and held a host of programmes at a park in front of his party office. Noted Kannada litterateur Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa inaugurated the celebrations and also launched an App containing information about all Central Government schemes.

Dr. Bhyrappa said he was watching the political system post-independence and has never seen a Prime Minister like Modi who is striving hard for the overall development of the nation. Understanding the importance of technology, the PM is laying a lot of stress on the same. “India’s economy would have been at the pinnacle if COVID-19 pandemic had not struck. The Coronavirus situation is managed well by Modi in the last six months,” Dr. Bhyrappa observed.

On this occasion, ‘Seemantha’ for 10 pregnant women was performed. Five ladies conducted ‘Anna Prashana’ for their kids. Uniforms and books were distributed to children and 70 COVID warriors were honoured.

Former MLC Thontadharya, MLA G.T. Devegowda, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Kuvempu Bhasha Bharati Pradhikara’s former Chairman Dr. Pradhan Gurudatta, former MP C.H. Vijayshankar, District BJP President Mangala Somashekar, BJP City President T.S. Srivatsa, Dr. Lakshminarayan and others were present.

Chamaraja event

In Chamaraja Constituency, MLA L. Nagendra felicitated 70 COVID warriors at an event held at Basavanagudi Circle in Hebbal. Nagendra hailed Prime Minister Modi for taking historical decisions like abrogation of Article 370, abolition of Triple Talaq and said the era of development begun in 2014 after Modi came to power.

Chamaraja BJP President Somashekar Raju, Corporators Vedavathi, Prameela Bharat, Ravindra, ex-Corporators Jairaj, Mahadevappa, Girish Prasad, Sriram, Devaraj and others were present at the programme.

At Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office, Chairman H.V. Rajeev celebrated the PM’s birthday by planting saplings. He said the tree plantation drive will be linked to ‘Laksha Vruksha’ campaign being undertaken by H.V. Rajeev Sneha Balaga.

The new look 170-year-old Kaadu Basaveshwara Temple on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

Temple painted

On the occasion, BJP workers led by City Unit President T.S. Srivatsa painted a 170-year-old Kaadu Basaveshwara Temple near Columbia Asia Hospital on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. They removed weeds and shrubs around the temple.

Legend says that the temple, with the idol of Basava (bull) was built around 1849 AD during the rule of Wadiyars. Hero stones are also found on the premises. The BJP Backward Classes Morcha had arranged the cleaning activities as part of Swachh Bharat Andolan.

BJP State General Secretary Siddaraju, BJP Backward Classes Wing president Jogi Manju, State Minority Morcha General Secretary Dr. Anil Thomas, City General Secretary Giridhar and others were present.