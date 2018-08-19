Flood situation eases in Kushalnagar
Kushalnagar: With water levels in rivers Cauvery and Harangi receding slightly many extensions in the town have been spared from inundation with residents heaving a sigh of relief. The flood situation in Koodige, Koodumangaluru and Gudde Hosur Gram Panchayat limits has come under control with water level going down by 4 feet.

With the flood situation coming under control and rivers flowing below the danger mark, the optimistic citizens have begun shifting of valuables in their houses to safer zones.

Vehicular traffic has resumed on Bychanahalli Road which earlier was totally flooded. Similarly the Madikeri-Hassan State Highway has been re-opened for traffic.

District Administration has opened enough relief centres for the flood victims. National Disaster Management Force (NDRF), Fire Brigade Personnel, Dubare Rafting team and civilians have also extended their help.

Assistant Commissioner Nanjundegowda, Tahsildar Mahesh and others monitored the rescue operation.

The flood victims have been receiving a lot of aid from throughout the state with several voluntary organisations offering a helping hand in collection of relief items from donors and distributing them to the needy.

The hanging bridge across River Cauvery near by Ramalingeshwara Temple which was totally flooded is now clear but with extensive damage making it unfit for public use.

The power and water supply are yet to be restored fully.

August 19, 2018

