Florists run from pillar to post for a place to do business

Mysuru: Florists on Valmiki Road, who have been asked by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to shift to Cheluvamba Park, are in a quandary as residents of the area have opposed to their presence there. The florists can neither open their shops on Valmiki Road now nor can they shift to an alternative place. Facing severe business loss, they have appealed to the MCC to find a suitable place.

Florists made to run-around for a suitable place reminds us of the indecisiveness on the part of the MCC as it was demonstrated years ago when vegetable vendors were shifted from Dufferin Clock Tower to Palace office premises and then to M.G. Road and when pick-up transport vehicles were shifted to Nanjangud Road from the city centre.

The florists had their shops opposite the CFTRI residential quarters on the Valmiki Road since the last 15 years. However, with the Maharani’s Commerce and Management College opening up at Paduvarahalli (Vinayakanagar), the Principal of the institution wanted their shops evicted.

Following the complaint from the Principal, the MCC swung into action and evicted all of the florists last week leaving the florists stranded with no place to go. Later, the MCC asked them to shift.

Initially, the MCC told the florists that they could set up shop on vacant land close to the Railway line near Kalamandira but the permission was denied by the South Western Railway as it is Railway property. Later, the MCC told them to shift to Cheluvamba Park in Vontikoppal, only to face stiff opposition from the residents.

So much so that the residents told the florists that they would face dire consequences if they did not vacate their shops. Now the florists are back to square one. This morning, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zonal officers did not permit the vendors to open their stalls on the Valmiki Road.

“We are a group of eight florists who have been doing business here. All politicians, Chief Minister, Ministers and officers need flowers that we supply. But unfortunately, we are made to run from one place to another for a suitable place,” said a florist.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, florists said that the MCC and florists identified a couple of places near Institution of Engineers-India (IEI) on JLB Road and Ursu Boarding School. These places are not suitable as there is no space for setting up shops and parking, they said.

“There is a suitable place in front of Leela Chennaiah Choultry behind the CFTRI Quarters that borders a forest area. The footpath is wide enough and the place is far from Maharani’s College and people can easily identify the new place. If the MCC grants us this place, it will be helpful,” one of the vendors said.

Vendors said that the MCC officers have told them not to do business till an alternative place is identified. “We have not been able to run business for the past 15 days and we have incurred huge losses. We do not know any other profession and our families are dependent on the income from the sale of flowers. We are staring at a bleak future,” he said.

Considering their plight, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra has assured them that he would discuss with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner to provide space near Dhobi Ghat at Saraswathipuram for the florists to set up shop, another vendor said.