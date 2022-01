January 2, 2022

Heavy rush of tourists was seen at Mysore Palace this morning where the Flower Show is being held since Dec. 25. The show, with a host of attractions, will conclude this evening.

Picture above shows the Mysuru Zoo teeming with visitors. Other venues like the Exhibition Grounds also witnessed heavy tourist footfalls. In fact, the New Year, despite restrictions like night curfew, has brought cheer to the hospitality industry with 95 percent occupancy at all grades of hotels.