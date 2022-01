January 2, 2022

Three skaters from Karnataka — Dr. Varsha S. Puranik, Mysuru, Rea Elizabeth Achaiah, Mysuru and Suvarnika, Bengaluru — have made it to the top 8 skaters from 1st selection trials for the Asian Games to be held next year in China.

World Games

Dr. Varsha Puranik has also qualified for World Games 2022 to be held in USA. She is getting selected for World Games for the second time.