Wins medals in National Roller Skating Championship

Sports

January 2, 2022

City roller skater K.S. Prathiksha has secured three gold medals (500m track race, 500m road race, 3000m relay) and 1 silver medal (1000m track race) in the 14 years age category at the 59th National Roller Skating Championship conducted by Skating Federation of India at New Delhi from Dec. 11 to 20. She is coached by coach K. Shrikanth Rao of Rao’s Roller Skating Club in Mysuru and is a student of St.Joseph’s Central School, Vijayanagar. Prathiksha is the daughter of K. Shankar and Nirmala Shankar, residents of Vijayanagar 2nd Stage.

