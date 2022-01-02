MLA L. Nagendra inaugurating the 7th State-level Kabbadi Tournament for Specially-abled at MUDA Grounds in Vijayanagar 1st Stage in city as part of International Day of Persons with Disabilities recently. Karnataka State Sports Association for Physically Handicapped Founder and Arjuna Awardee M. Mahadeva, Chamaraja constituency BJP Vice-President Kumar Gowda, The Mysore Co-operative Bank Director Ravi Rajakiya, The City C-operative Bank Director Hema, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) Assistant Director K. Suresh, Mysuru District Disabled Welfare Officer R. Malini, Prathibha, Veda Jagadish, K.S. Kumar, Mittal, Ramegowda, Prabhuswamy, Kumar, Kiran, Eshwar Gowda, Prabhuswamy, Kumar, Mahadev and others were present. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Nagendra said that both State and Central Governments have given enough grants and facilities through various schemes to encourage and boost confidence in specially-abled persons.
