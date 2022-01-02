Kabbadi tournament for specially-abled
Sports

Kabbadi tournament for specially-abled

January 2, 2022

MLA L. Nagendra inaugurating the 7th State-level Kabbadi Tournament for Specially-abled at MUDA Grounds in Vijayanagar 1st Stage in city as part of International Day of Persons with Disabilities recently. Karnataka State Sports Association for Physically Handicapped Founder and Arjuna Awardee M. Mahadeva, Chamaraja constituency BJP Vice-President Kumar Gowda, The Mysore Co-operative Bank Director Ravi Rajakiya, The City C-operative Bank Director Hema, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports  (DYES) Assistant  Director K. Suresh, Mysuru District Disabled Welfare Officer R. Malini, Prathibha, Veda Jagadish, K.S. Kumar, Mittal, Ramegowda, Prabhuswamy, Kumar, Kiran, Eshwar Gowda, Prabhuswamy, Kumar, Mahadev and others were present. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Nagendra said that both State and Central Governments have given enough grants and facilities through various schemes to encourage and boost confidence in specially-abled persons.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching