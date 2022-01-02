Medal-winners in athletics
January 2, 2022

The students of NIE First Grade College, Mysuru, excelled in the Rotaract District Sports-2021 conducted by Rotaract District Council 3181 at St. Aloysius PU College Ground in Mangaluru on Dec. 5. In 400 mts run, R . Shakthi and Nischal got gold and silver medal respectively; in long-jump K.V. Vishak and R. Shakthi got gold and bronze respectively and in 100 mts run, Harshavardhan got bronze medal. The medal-winners are seen with (from left) Physical Education Director K.S. Ravinandan, Principal Dr. Gopale Krishne Urs, Development Officer B.A. Suma and Rotaract Coordinator N.S. Tejas.

