14th South Zone National Netball Championship: Karnataka men emerge champions

Women’s team settle for runners-up position
The Karnataka men and women teams have emerged winners and 1st runners-up respectively in the 14th South Zone National Netball Championship held at Puducherry on Dec. 25 and 26. Karnataka men’s team beat Kerala 25-24 in the finals to emerge champions while Karnataka women’s team lost to Kerala 28-13 and secured 1st runners-up position. Seen in the picture are (kneeling from left) V. Sushmitha, K. Sharanya, Likitha, B. Chaitra, V. Harshini and Disha A. Gowda; (sitting on chair) Chethan, Pavan Kumar (Manager – Men’s Team), Sujith (Coach-Men), C. Girish (General Secretary, ANBAK & Convenor, National Netball Development Committee, NFI, M. Shipali (Coach – Women), Avinash (Manager – Women’s Team) and K. Nandini; (standing from left) K. Sharanya, K.S. Gagana, H. Chaitanya, P.D. Rohith, J.S. Sudeep Nayaka, U.R. Sathwik, C. Chiranth Gowda, T.D. Varun, B. Vinod Kumar, C.N. Gajendra, K. Manoj, Sourabh Tippe, S. Akash, Chandrashekara, Akshatha Ghatekari and G. Swathi.
