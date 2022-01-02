Woes of Vijayanagar 1st Stage residents

January 2, 2022

Sir,

Every year during the rains for the last 5 years, we, the residents of 12th Main, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, have been having huge problems with drains overflowing and water entering the cellar, mixing with the sump water and many of our people are falling sick due to drinking this water. Initially, the problem was when the UGD waste was overflowing and then we got the drainage line changed at our cost.

The City Corporation, after much follow up, got the pipeline changed and this seems to have helped. While doing this, they have blocked the drain for rainwater and the rainwater has no place to flow into the main storm water drain. The water is stagnant and with no place to go, is seeping into the concrete and flooding the building.

We have been complaining every year and whatever is possible, spending our own funds and getting the work done but this is not a long-term solution and every year this is causing severe health issues [see photos].

Hopefully the authorities will take immediate action.

– S.P. Smita, Vijayanagar 1st Stage, 26.10.2021

