Focus on Darshan’s manager who went missing in 2018

June 18, 2024

Bengaluru: In the wake of Darshan Thoogudeepa’s arrest for Renuka Swamy’s murder, media attention has shifted to another controversy from Darshan’s past: the mysterious disappearance of his former manager, Mallikarjun.

Mallikarjun B. Sankanagoudar, hailing from Gadag, served as Darshan’s manager from 2011 to 2018. During this time, he handled Darshan’s business, financial affairs, schedules and payments. However, a rift emerged when Mallikarjun allegedly conducted secret deals in Darshan’s name, borrowing large sums of money, including Rs. 1 crore from actor Arjun Sarja.

Arjun Sarja has filed a case against Mallikarjun in a local Court to recover the loan, citing an agreement related to the distribution of the movie ‘Prema Baraha,’ directed by Arjun Sarja.

In mid-2018, it was discovered that Mallikarjun had borrowed substantial sums from various individuals, promising investments that never materialised. As a Police case unfolded, Mallikarjun vanished without a trace in July 2018. Speculation now surrounds Darshan’s potential involvement in the disappearance, given their strained relationship.

Grill Darshan: former MLA

Meanwhile, in Madikeri, former MLA M.P. Appachu Ranjan has demanded a Police probe to unearth the mystery behind the manager’s disappearance. Speaking to reporters yesterday, he said that it has come to light that Mallikarjun wrote a letter before going missing.

“I suspect that Darshan himself wrote the letter in his manager’s name to mislead the Police and that Darshan might have murdered his manager. I urge the Police to conduct an impartial investigation, question Darshan about Mallikarjun’s disappearance and bring the culprits to justice,” he said.