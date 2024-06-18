Electric ‘megger’ used to administer shocks seized

June 18, 2024

Bengaluru: The post-mortem report of Renuka Swamy has revealed that he was tortured with electric shocks before his death. During interrogation, none of the accused had informed the Police about the electric shocks given to the victim. This detail, however, emerged during the post-mortem examination.

Police sources said a newly arrested suspect, Raju alias Dhanraj, a cable worker from Mandya, revealed details about the torture. Dhanraj was allegedly called to a godown in Bengaluru by another accused, Nandish, where they planned to use an electrical ‘megger’ to shock Renuka Swamy.

The Police have seized the device. With Dhanraj’s arrest, the number of accused in the case has risen to 17. Police said that Dhanraj is also a dog breeder from Rajarajeshwari Nagar and worked at Darshan’s house, taking care of his dogs.

Dhanraj is Accused No. 9 in the case and had been absconding. He was arrested from his friend’s house in the city on Sunday. V. Vinay, Accused No. 10, who lived at Jayanna’s (shed owner) farmhouse in Pattanegere, had introduced Raju to Darshan.

Among the accused, S. Nandeesh of Krishnappa Layout in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Raju are alleged to have given electric shocks to Renuka Swamy at the behest of Vinay.

The accused are alleged to have administered electric shocks to the victim’s private parts. The Police are searching for the chair on which the victim was made to sit. Dhanraj is said to have purchased the device online long ago, and the Police suspect that it was used to give electric shocks to loan defaulters who were brought to the shed.

Special Public Prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar, while seeking Police custody of the accused on Saturday, informed the Court about the electric shocks given to the victim.