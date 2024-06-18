NTA responsible for NEET-2024 mess, not NCERT: Prof. Saklani

June 18, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director of National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, has clarified that, it is National Testing Agency (NTA) which is solely responsible for framing wrong questions for National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-2024, not NCERT.

Reacting to media queries at the meeting hall of Regional Institute of Education (RIE) here on Monday, Prof. Saklani said “The mess surrounding NEET exams is due to the questions framed on the base of old syllabus. NCERT cannot be blamed for the fiasco, as the book based on new syllabus was introduced from 2020 onwards, which is available both online and the market. If one goes through the book, they can find it informative sans any error.”

It is the prerogative of the States to adopt National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, with Karnataka and Kerala Governments raising the opposition. But, NCERT cannot be blamed for all, as the syllabus has been prepared with a nationalistic view. In all, 29 States have been already teaching their students at school level on the basis of NEP modelled syllabus. However, with the incidents of students resorting to end their own lives on the rise, some minor changes are being made in the syllabus to reduce mental stress of the students, he said.

The syllabus boasts of student friendly and attractive features, with bridge courses introduced at the level of class six itself. The teachers are also imparted one-month training for the purpose, added Prof. Saklani.

To a particular question on any move to drop the word ‘India’ over ‘Bharat’ in NCERT syllabus, Prof. Saklani said, both the words are used in the syllabus and let there be no confusion over this. Even the copy of the Constitution of India contains both the words ‘India’ and ‘Bharat’. Both the words will be used interchangeably as in the Constitution and will continue to remain so, he said.

However, Prof. Saklani refused to comment on tweaking the references related to Gujarat riots and demolition of Babri Masjid from NCERT textbooks. He felt it unnecessary to comment on the remarks of political leaders which stem from their personal views.