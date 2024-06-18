Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275: Tech, strict vigil result in accident rate decline

June 18, 2024

From January to May 2023 : 288 accidents, 100 deaths

From January to May 2024 : 125 accidents, 31 deaths

Mysore/Mysuru: The number of accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway has dramatically decreased, providing a sigh of relief for travellers. Data from last year and this year highlights the positive impact of rigorous safety measures implemented by the Police Department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

NH-275 linking the two cities had attained notoriety due to the high frequency and number of accidents, sparking widespread concerns. Acting on these concerns, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar, along with Police and NHAI officials, identified several factors contributing to accidents and implemented targeted safety measures that have proven effective.

Accidents have significantly decreased due to strict adherence to traffic rules and the installation of hi-tech cameras. According to Alok Kumar’s post on ‘X’, from January to May 2023, the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway witnessed 288 accidents, resulting in 100 fatalities and 301 injuries. In stark contrast, the same period in 2024 saw a significant reduction, with only 125 accidents, 31 deaths and 167 injuries.

Key to this improvement has been the strategic installation of surveillance cameras at five critical points along both Bengaluru-Nidaghatta and Nidaghatta-Mysuru stretches. Every hour, AI-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras detect over 100 violations.

The cameras have been strategically installed at several key locations across Ramanagara and Mandya districts. In Ramanagara, these locations include Puthappanadoddi Gate, Bilagumba Samip, Kethaganahalli Railway Cross, Kempanahalli Gate and Mudigere Gate.

Mandya has also seen the deployment of ANPR and Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS) cameras at various spots. Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed specifically at toll gates along the Highway. The NHAI has also installed video cameras at five other locations in each direction and set a speed limit of 100 kmph.

Each district’s Police Control Room now houses servers that meticulously record traffic violations, enabling quicker responses and stricter enforcement of traffic laws. Violations are captured, and penalty challans along with photographic evidence are sent to vehicle owners, asking them to pay the fines.