Traffic violations caught on AI cameras – Even Govt. vehicles violating rules liable for penalties: ADGP

August 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant move towards enforcing traffic discipline, all Government vehicles, including KSRTC buses, are now being held accountable for violating traffic rules.

Previously, it was common to see these vehicles openly flouting traffic regulations. However, a new wave of AI-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed across Mysuru and Bengaluru, as well as along the access-controlled Highway connecting these two cities as part of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), is changing the scenario.

These revolutionary ANPR cameras are equipped to detect and document various traffic violations, including not wearing seatbelts, signal jumping and overspeeding.

When a Government vehicle breaches these rules, the cameras capture photographic evidence of the violation. The images are then sent directly to the mobile phones of the drivers, the officer in charge of the vehicle, or the respective Corporation that owns and operates the vehicles.

“Technology does not differentiate among the violators. Real-time SMS regarding the violation is generated and sent to the registered mobile number of the person or officer in whose name the vehicle involved in the violation is registered, whether a Government vehicle or a private one,” said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) – Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar.

There have been many instances of KSRTC bus drivers violating lane discipline on the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway 275, travelling on the wrong side, putting other vehicle drivers at risk, driving without seatbelts and talking on mobile phones. Such errant drivers are being penalised as their violations are caught with evidence by AI-based cameras.

Vehicle assignee must pay

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Alok Kumar stated that Govt. vehicles are assigned by Transport Department to heads of various Government Departments or the Managing Directors of KSRTC.

“The vehicles are further assigned by the Department heads to the officers who have the facility or privilege to travel in Government vehicles, and such officers are liable to pay the penalties if the vehicles are booked for violations. In some cases, vehicles are assigned directly to the drivers, who are then liable to pay the penalty in case of violations. Sometimes, such penalties are cleared annually before the vehicle is handed over to another officer,” the ADGP added.

This new technology is impartial, treating all vehicles equally regardless of their ownership. Unlike human officers who might overlook certain vehicles, the cameras do not differentiate between private and Government vehicles.

As a result, penalties are uniformly applicable to all violators, ensuring that there is no escaping the consequences of breaking traffic laws. This marks a significant step forward in the utilisation of technology to maintain law and order on the roads.

The introduction of these AI-based cameras underscores the commitment to uphold traffic rules and enhance road safety for everyone. With the consistent application of penalties, it is expected that even Government vehicles will adhere to traffic regulations more stringently, setting an example for all road users.