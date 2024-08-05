21 violations in two months: Govt. car penalised Rs. 18,000

August 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: One particular Government vehicle, KA-01-G-6601, has been caught with 21 violations, resulting in a total penalty amount of Rs. 18,000. All violations were recorded within two months — July and August, 2024.

For each of the 21 violations, the vehicle was penalised Rs. 1,000 or Rs. 500.

According to data from the e-challan website launched by the Karnataka Police (https://echallan.ksp.gov.in/), the vehicle was involved in several incidents. On July 14, the vehicle was booked for overspeeding at Bilagumba (Ramanagara) towards Bengaluru.

On July 18, the driver was caught not wearing a seatbelt at Siddalingapura towards Bengaluru. On July 19, the vehicle was caught overspeeding at Madanayakanahalli (Mandya) towards Bengaluru.

On July 23, the vehicle was booked for overspeeding near Hulthar State Forest, Ramanagara towards Mysuru, and at Gejjalagere KMF. The vehicle was again caught overspeeding on July 24 near K. Shettahalli in Mandya towards Bengaluru. On July 25, the vehicle was caught overspeeding at Siddalingapura (Mysuru City) towards Mysuru, and the driver was penalised for not wearing a seatbelt at Gejjalagere KMF (Mandya).

On July 26, the vehicle was booked for overspeeding at Induvalu (Mandya) towards Mysuru, and the driver was again caught not wearing a seatbelt at Gejjalagere KMF (Mandya) towards Mysuru. On July 29, the vehicle was caught overspeeding at Bilagumba (Ramanagara) towards Bengaluru, near Hulthar State Forest (Ramanagara), and at Siddalingapura towards Mysuru. The driver was penalised for not wearing a seatbelt on July 31 at Bilagumba.

On Aug. 1, the driver was caught not wearing a seatbelt at Siddalingapura and Brahmapura (Mandya) towards Mysuru. The vehicle was caught overspeeding again on Aug. 2 at K. Shettahalli towards Bengaluru, and on July 26, it was booked for overspeeding near Hulthar State Forest. Additionally, on July 26, 2024, the vehicle was caught for overspeeding between Siddalingapura towards Mysuru. This pattern of repeated offences highlights the need for stricter enforcement and better compliance with traffic regulations.