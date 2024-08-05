Overspeed fine notice goes to a wrong person; Wrong vehicle targeted

August 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In an incident that highlights the potential errors in automated traffic enforcement systems, Deepak Kumar, a resident of Saraswathipuram in the city, recently received an SMS on his mobile phone, claiming that his bike had been caught overspeeding on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway.

The message, which included his bike number, stated that he had been driving at a speed exceeding the limit near Madanayakanahalli in Mandya district on the night of July 29 at 10.30 pm. As a result, he was instructed to pay a fine of Rs. 1,000.

Deepak Kumar was baffled by the notice, as he distinctly remembered being at home in Mysuru, having dinner at the specified time. “How could my bike be on the highway when I was at home having dinner?” he wondered.

In an attempt to resolve the issue, Deepak immediately tagged Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar on his ‘X’ account. He shared a screenshot of the notice along with a message: “Sir, I received a notice stating that I was speeding on the Mysore-Bengaluru Highway. However, on July 29 at 10.30 PM, as mentioned in the notice, I was having dinner at my home in Mysuru. I do not understand why I received this notice. Please help.”

Responding to the post soon, Alok Kumar shared a photo of a high-end car that had been captured in the camera for overspeeding and asked Deepak Kumar if the vehicle belonged to him, to which the latter replied that his vehicle was a bike and the actual overspeeding vehicle was a car.

Alok Kumar clarified that the camera had read the letter ‘M’ in the middle of the number plate as ‘H,’ resulting in the incorrect notice being sent to the bike concerned. He assured Deepak Kumar that the error would be rectified.

Deepak Kumar heaved a sigh of relief after this reply.