Sloth bear enclosure inaugurated at Zoo

August 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: An exclusive enclosure for sloth bears constructed by Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) through CSR Funds at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens was inaugurated, here recently. The enclosure has sufficient space for the bears to relax, have food and to move around freely. Arrangements have also been made to for visitors to have a perfect view of the bears at enclosure.

BRBNMPL Senior General Manager R. Narayan inaugurated the enclosure, constructed at a cost of Rs. 92 lakh. General Manager Pramod Kumar, Deputy General Manager Mayur Srivatsava, Manager Mohit Agarwal, Zoo Deputy Director N. Lakshmikanth, RFO V. Muniraju and others were present.