HDK’s family wealth in benami names: D.K. Shivakumar

August 5, 2024

Even as Kumaraswamy continued to attack him over acquisition of properties worth hundreds of crores illegally, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) questionedthe source of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s (HDK) wealth.

Addressing the Congress party’s Janandolana rally on Sunday at Channapatna to counter the BJP-JD(S) Mysuru-Chalo Padayatra, Shivakumar said “Kumaraswamy could not have made thousands of crores through farming. I ran a business along with farming. Did Kumaraswamy made thousands of crores of wealth by growing potatoes and onions?”

Continuing his tirade against the Union Minister, Shivakumar charged Kumaraswamy of amassing huge amounts of wealth in terms of benami land through his elder brother H.D. Balakrishnegowda, who is a former Bureaucrat.

“Before he levels accusations at others, Kumaraswamy must come clean on the vast amounts of property amassed by his brother. Let HDK tell us about his brother Balakrishnegowda, a former Government servant, who holds huge parcels of land in his wife and wife’s relatives’ names. Let him tell us how someone who grows onions and potatoes can amass such wealth. Be it Bengaluru, Srirangapatna, Maddur, Mysuru or other parts of the State, how many acres of land does his brother and brother’s wife own in their relatives’ name and as benami,” Shivakumar questioned.

Claiming that it is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg and he is ‘yet to touch on them’, Shivakumar maintained that there were several cases of corruption involving Kumaraswamy and what he was talking about was only a ‘trailer.’

“I have not spoken about Kumaraswamy’s denotification cases. Also, I am yet to speak of his involvement in mining scams,” he said adding that he will soon release a list of corruption cases against Kumaraswamy.

Shivakumar also lashed out at the BJP-JD(S) alliance saying that the regional outfit (JD-S) and the saffron party (BJP) have always been at each other’s throats and now, they have teamed up against the Congress only for the sake of ‘convenience.’

Preparations in place for Mandya leg of ‘Mysuru Chalo’ Padayatra

Meanwhile, the BJP and JD(S) have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the padayatra is a huge success at Mandya, the Parliamentary Constituency of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and the heartland of Vokkaliga community to which he belongs.

The padayatra is scheduled to reach Mandya on Wednesday, after passing through Maddur on Tuesday.