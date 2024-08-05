HDK, DKS intensify personal attacks
News

HDK, DKS intensify personal attacks

August 5, 2024

Bengaluru: The bitter rivalry between JD(S) leader and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS), who is also the KPCC President, turned all the more bitter on Sunday when the two leaders resorted to personal attacks on each other.

Kumaraswamy, training  guns at D.K. Shivakumar on the second day of the BJP-JD(S) ‘Mysuru Chalo’ padayatra at Bidadi to seek the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his ‘direct role’ in the MUDA site allotment scam, accused the Deputy Chief Minister of snatching 68 acres of land belonging to Dalits by converting a genuine Housing Society into a fake society.

“I bought land at Kethaganahalli when I was a film distributor, purchasing 45 acres, 15 years before I contested an election. If someone proves that I bought the land by committing fraud, I will retire from politics”, Kumaraswamy said warning that he also has enough documents to release against Shivakumar, reiterating that the Deputy CM had amassed  huge amounts of illegal wealth through dubious means.

Continuing his tirade against Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy charged the Deputy CM of owning several prime properties in Sadashivanagar, Kanakapura and other locations through dubious means.  Kumaraswamy also challenged Shivakumar to swear on ‘Ajjaiah’ on how he amassed wealth.

