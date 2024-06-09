NEET row: CM demands probe

June 9, 2024

Bengaluru: Sensing a major scam in NEET-2024 exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to Under-Graduate medical courses (MBBS) in the country, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the exam.

In a press release, Siddaramaiah said there is a national apprehension about serious irregularities in NEET-2024 exam results, which is a matter of grave concern, as it is related to the future of lakhs of medical aspirants. Charging the NTA, which conducted the exam and the Centre of failing to respond and address the concerns of students and parents, the CM wanted to know how as many as 67 students could secure 720 out of 720 marks in the exam.

Pointing out that hardly a couple of students could secure out of out marks in the entire country, he alleged that this time, there are speculations that as many as 44 of the 67 top ranking students secured full marks (720/720) with the help of ‘grace marks.’

The CM questioned how could 6 out of 8 students having sequential serial registration numbers (ending with 62 to 69) in one centre at Haryana’s Faridabad secure full marks and 2 others 718 and 719 out of 720.

He demanded a thorough probe into the irregularities and to punish the guilty. He also wanted the Government to come out clean in respect of the conduct of the exam, which has raised eyebrows among the public.