Sex scandal: Prajwal taken to Holenarasipura for spot inspection by SIT

June 9, 2024

Hassan: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) took suspended JD(S) leader and former MP Prajwal Revanna to his house at Holenarasipura in Hassan district for spot inspection. Prajwal, who lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an NDA candidate from Hassan, is facing sexual assault cases.

Prajwal’s parents — Holenarasipura MLA H.D. Revanna and Bhavani Revanna — are out on bail in a kidnapping case pertaining to the abduction of a woman, an alleged victim of sexual assault.

According to Police sources, SIT personnel brought Prajwal to his Holenarasipura residence ‘Chennambika Nivasa’ amid tight security at 2 pm. As a precautionary measure, the entire area was cordoned off. Wearing a black T-shirt and a mask on his face, the MP reached his residence for the first time since April 27. He had fled to Germany as explicit videos went viral showing women being sexually abused allegedly by him.

The team left the residence at 6 pm amid shouting of pro-Prajwal and pro-Revanna slogans by their supporters. Sources also said that the SIT had issued notice of Prajwal Revanna’s friend who had allegedly helped him during his stay in Germany.

Ex-driver held: Meanwhile, Prajwal’s former driver Karthik Gowda, who is an accused in pen drive case, was arrested by SIT last night. Karthik was arrested based on a complaint by one of JD(S) agents who has accused him of morphing the videos with Prajwal’s image and circulating them in pen drives.