Guarantee Schemes have not benefited Congress Party

June 9, 2024

Defeated party candidate M. Lakshmana urges CM Siddaramaiah to stop Schemes

Mysore/Mysuru: M. Lakshmana, KPCC Spokesperson and defeated Congress party’s candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take a relook into the five Guarantee Schemes, stating that the people by voting for BJP have expressed their dislike towards the Scheme.

Addressing press persons at Congress Bhavan here yesterday, Lakshmana said that the State Congress Government fulfilled its pre-poll promises by launching the five guarantee schemes for the welfare of poor, downtrodden, economically weaker section irrespective of caste.

“However, with majority of the families availing the benefits of the Guarantee Schemes, it seems that the people lack interest in these schemes and freebies as they have supported BJP in the recently held LS polls,” he said.

Stating that both BJP and JD(S) had been opposing the Guarantee Schemes alleging that the Congress Government has been making people lazy through these schemes, Lakshmana suggested that the Government should make these available only for those in need and not to everyone. Lakshmana, who expressed his disappointment over poll debacle, said that people have continued to humiliate CM Siddaramaiah time and again, who during his previous term had allocated Rs. 3,500 crore for development of Mysuru.

Adding that nearly 70 percent of people from forward castes were reaping the benefits of the Guarantee Schemes, he questioned how worthy was it to provide free electricity to those owning luxury cars and earning decent salaries.

Lakshmana urged the newly-elected Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar not be a replica of the previous MP.

He said that no new Central schemes were brought to Mysuru in the past 10 years and advised the newly elected MP to concentrate on development works including the expansion of Mysore Airport and construction of Railway Terminal.

The Congress Spokesperson thanked CM Siddaramaiah for issuing him the ticket to contest the LS polls, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and MLAs of Mysuru and Kodagu for their support.

District Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, City Congress President R. Murthy, General Secretary M. Shivanna, former ZP President B.M. Ramu and others were present.