Alleged dowry harassment: Husband stabs wife’s brother to death

June 9, 2024

Tragedy unfolds as youth goes to sister’s rescue at Ramakrishnanagar ‘I’ block in city

Mysore/Mysuru: A youth, who had gone to his sister’s house to bring her back following alleged dowry harassment by her husband and his family members, met his tragic end, as he was stabbed to death at Ramakrishnanagar ‘I’ Block here yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek (26), son of Swamy Gowda and a resident of Koorgalli on the outskirts of city. Abhishek’s friend Gautham, who was with him, also suffered grievous injuries in the melee and has been admitted to a private hospital in city.

The accused are deceased Abhishek’s brother-in-law Ravichandra, his brother Kumar, mother Sharada, aunt Padma and her son Karthik. It is learnt that accused Ravichandra has also suffered injury and admitted in the hospital. The remaining accused – Kumar, Sharada, Padma and Karthik – have gone absconding.

Details: S. Vidya, daughter of Swamy Gowda of Koorgalli was married to Ravichandra, son of late Basavaraju and the couple has a three-year-old son.

It is learnt that, Ravichandra, an employee at the Horticulture Department Office near Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) was given 100 grams gold and Rs. 5 lakh cash as dowry during the marriage which was held in a grand manner.

But within six months of marriage, Vidya’s husband Ravichandra, mother-in-law Sharada and brother-in-law Kumar, their relatives Padma and her son Karthik began to harass Vidya to bring more dowry frequently.

About a year back, when Ravichandra demanded money to start a business, Vidya’s family had given Rs. 2 lakh cash, but Ravichandra demanded Vidya to get a house and a site registered in his name and began to torture her, following which Vidya’s family members reportedly told them that they would get the house and the site registered in the grandson’s name in future.

It is learnt that despite assurance from Vidya’s family, her (Vidya) husband, mother-in-law and others began to abuse her and issued life threats.

On Saturday morning, Ravichandra asked Vidya where she had gone on Friday, to which she told him that she had taken her grandfather, who had undergone an eye surgery, to the hospital following which Ravichandra began to abuse her. He also asked her to call her parents or else he would kill her, following which Vidya informed her mother about it.

Vidya’s mother Bhagya and elder brother Abhishek arrived at Ravichandra’s house at about 9 am yesterday only to be assaulted by Ravichandra and his family members. Vidya then took her mother and brother out of the house and latched the door from outside, only to be opened by Padma and her son Karthik.

Police, who arrived at the house following information, advised them not to fight and asked them to come to the Police Station and file a complaint.

Vidya, who sent her mother and brother back, waited for some time outside the house before knocking on the door only to be opened by Ravichandra. Vidya, who went inside the house was packing her clothes to go to her mother’s house, when Ravichandra, his mother and brother allegedly assaulted her and told her to call her brother to the house, with a warning not to spare him.

At the same time, Vidya got a call from her brother Abhishek and on learning that his sister was again being tortured, told her (Vidya) that he was coming to her house, to which Vidya warned him about her husband and his family members armed with a knife, screwdriver and sticks. She then walked out of the house.

In a few minutes, Abhishek, along with his friends Gautham and Kaushik came near his sister’s house. Abhishek and Gautham rushed to the third floor of the building where Vidya was staying, while Kaushik followed them later after parking his mobike, only to witness the tragedy.

When Abhishek knocked on the door, Ravichandra, who reportedly opened it, allegedly stabbed Abhishek in his chest with a knife. When Abhishek collapsed, Ravichandra’s brother Kumar, mother Sharada, relative Padma and her son Karthik, brutally assaulted him and also his friend Gautham, who came to his rescue.

Abhishek, who was rushed to a nearby private hospital, was declared dead on his arrival.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, KR Sub-Division ACP Ramesh Kumar and staff, visited the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation.

The body of Abhishek was shifted to MMC&RI mortuary where post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family members.

Acting on the complaint from Vidya, Kuvempunagar Police Inspector D. Yogeesh, who has registered a case against Ravichandra, Kumar, Sharada, Padma and Karthik, has launched a hunt to nab them.