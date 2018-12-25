Food and Cake Festival from tomorrow

Mysuru: As part of the ongoing Winter Festival and Christmas, District Administration and Department of Food and Civil Supplies have organised a three-day ‘Food and Cake Festival’ commencing tomorrow (Dec.26) at Jayamma Govinde Gowda Kalyana Mantap in Kuvempunagar here.

Disclosing this at a press meet at the DC’s office here this morning, Department of Food and Civil Supplies Joint Director P. Shivanna said that the Festival would be formally inaugurated at 10 am tomorrow by District Minister G.T. Devegowda. He added that the Festival would be open daily from 9 am to 9 pm.

Six leading cake manufacturers including Dolphin, Aroma, Sweet Palace and Venkateshwara Bakery are participating in the Festival.

For the foodies, about 30 stalls have been set up to offer mouth-watering dishes like Dharwad Peda, Millet Dosa, Mysore Pak, fruit drinks, ice creams, soups, organic food, gooseberry candy, sandwich, burger, rumali roti and many more.

Also included is an Art and Craft Mela. A cake-eating contest for college boys is arranged tomorrow at 4 pm, for general public on Dec.27 at 5 pm and for college girls on Dec.28 at 11 am, explained Shivanna.

