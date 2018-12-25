Food and Cake Festival from tomorrow
News

Food and Cake Festival from tomorrow

Mysuru: As part of the ongoing Winter Festival and Christmas, District Administration and Department of Food and Civil Supplies have organised a three-day ‘Food and Cake Festival’ commencing tomorrow (Dec.26) at Jayamma Govinde Gowda Kalyana Mantap in Kuvempunagar here.

Disclosing this at a press meet at the DC’s office here this morning, Department of Food and Civil Supplies Joint Director P. Shivanna said that the Festival would be formally inaugurated at 10 am tomorrow by District Minister G.T. Devegowda. He added that the Festival would be open daily from 9 am to 9 pm.

Six leading cake manufacturers including Dolphin, Aroma, Sweet Palace and Venkateshwara Bakery are participating in the Festival.

For the foodies, about 30 stalls have been set up to offer mouth-watering dishes like Dharwad Peda, Millet Dosa, Mysore Pak, fruit drinks, ice creams, soups, organic food, gooseberry candy, sandwich, burger, rumali roti and many more.

Also included is an Art and Craft Mela. A cake-eating contest for college boys is arranged tomorrow at 4 pm, for general public on Dec.27 at 5 pm and for college girls on Dec.28 at 11 am, explained Shivanna.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore

December 25, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching