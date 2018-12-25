Employees deprived of medical services due to staff shortage at ESI Hospital: MLC

Mysuru: In the 100-bed Employees State Insurance (ESI) Hospital in Mysuru, the posts of 15 Insurance Medical Officers, 22 Paramedical staff and 80 non-medical staff are vacant. At present 26 doctors, 45 paramedical staff and 16 non-medical staff are working in the hospital. One dentist, two Insurance Medical Officers and 36 non-medical staff are working on contract basis, informed Labour Minister Venkataramanappa at the recent Winter Session in Belagavi.

He was replying to a question from MLC Sandesh Nagaraj on the shortage of staff and lack of medical instruments at the ESI Hospital in Mysuru.

There is shortage of medical instruments and a proposal to purchase these instruments at a cost of Rs.12.59 crore after the approval from ESI Corporation has been sent. There are 2,25,960 labour force from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Kodagu and Hassan Districts that come under the limits of ESI Hospital in Mysuru, said the Minister.

Steps have been taken to fill the vacant posts of 159 Insurance Medical Officers, 60 First Grade Assistants, 75 Second Grade Assistants, 100 Nurses and 73 Pharmacists in the Employees State Insurance (ESI) Department, through the Karnataka Public Service Commission, he said.

In order to overcome this, 78 doctors have been appointed on contract basis and 35 nurses, 26 pharmacists, 10 technical and semi-technical staff, 14 drivers, 247 Group D staff outsourced.

