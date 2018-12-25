Kala Darpana by NRI artistes of BVB London

Mysuru: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mysuru, has organised ‘Kala Darpana,’ a classical music and dance event by NRI artistes of BVB London Kendra at Sarada Vilas Centenary Hall in Krishnamurthypuram here on Dec.29 at 6 pm.

The performers of the evening are Bharatanatyam artistes Akshay Prakash, Shivangi Chandrashekar and Lakshmi Kuhendran and Kathak artistes Dhiya Arora and Deepika Kathrani. They will be accompanied by Shangary Rajendran (Karnatak vocal), Dhanraj Persaud (tabla) and Thanujen Chandrakumar (mridanga).

BVB Bengaluru Chairman N. Ramanuja will be the chief guest. BVB Mysuru Chairman Dr. A.V. Narasimha Murthy will preside over the programme.

BVB Mysuru Vice-Chairman and Star of Mysore Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy and BVB London Kendra Executive Director Dr. M.N. Nandakumar will be the guests of honour.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore