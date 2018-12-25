Tribal youth mauled to death by Tiger

Mysuru: A 28-year-old tribal youth, who had gone to the forest to collect firewood, was killed by a tiger in Manimoole Haadi, a hamlet in H.D. Kote taluk of the district, coming under Nagarahole National Park.

Madhu (28), son of late Dasa of Manimoole Haadi tribal settlement coming under D.B. Kuppe Gram Panchayat of H.D. Kote taluk, had gone to the forest on Sunday morning to fetch firewood. However, he failed to return to the hamlet even after evening.

Then, a worried family members and neighbours launched a search operation on Monday, when they found his partially devoured body in a bush in the afternoon.

Madhu is said to have been attacked by a tiger which dragged him to a narby bush and left the place after eating parts of his body.

Madhu was living with his mother Parvathi, wife Bhagya and two children. Madhu’s father Dasa too was said to have trampled to death by a wild elephant about 10 years ago.

Soon after learning about the incident, H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu, D.B. Kuppe RFO and other Forest Officials visited the spot. The jurisdictional Beechanahalli Police have registered a case in this regard.

Fear of wild animals

Residents of Manimoole Haadi are living in constant fear of wild animals. A couple of years ago, the then Social Welfare Minister H. Anjaneya had stayed in the hamlet as part of his Grama Vastavya programme, when the tribals are said to have apprised the Minister on the menace of wild animals.

