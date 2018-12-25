District Minister hears public grievances

Mysuru: District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda heard to the grievances of people at his office in Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road here yesterday.

Over 30 memoranda were received by the Minister and discussed with the officials concerned to solve the issues.

ZP CEO K. Jyothi, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, Additional DC T. Yogesh, ZP Member Chandrika Suresh, Tahsildar T. Ramesh Babu and other officials were present.

Koorgalli Gram Panchayat Vice-President P. Mahadev and other members alleged that a few influential officers of the Panchayat were mismanaging the administration flouting norms of the government regarding tax collection and SC/ST development works. They sought a thorough financial audit.

Devegowda assured that the ZP CEO would look into the problem.

GP Members of Maratikyathanahalli alleged that tough two places have been identified to construct the GP office, the authorities were zeroing in on some other plot.

The Minister maintained that the GP’s consensus decision would be final.

Honnegowda, taluk JD(S) Vice-President complained that the UGD work has yet to commence at Mahalakshmi Layout in Dattagalli though the sanction was ready 17 days ago with a release of Rs. 45 lakh.

Devegowda instructed the officials to expedite the work. A resident of Dasanakoppal alleged that a sump was being readied near Chamundeshwari Temple to supply water to a public toilet nearly and appealed to make the sump elsewhere and not beside the temple.

Devegowda assured to do the needful. When the crowd swelled and turned noisy, the visibly annoyed Devegowda shouted at the villagers to maintain discipline and decorum.

