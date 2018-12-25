Christmas celebrations in Mysuru

Mysuru: Christmas is the day when the whole world celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. St. Philomena’s Church in the city is abuzz with Christmas celebrations with the Midnight Mass held between 11 and 12 and the three Sacrificial Prayers (Bali Puje) held this morning at 5 am, 6 am and 7 am in both English and Tamil.

Bishop of Mysuru Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William at 12 midnight took the idol of Infant Jesus in a procession before placing it in the beautifully decorated Christmas manger like the one created in Bethlehem. He then praised Infant Jesus in his Mass prayer. Parish Priest Rev. Fr. N.T. Joseph, along with Fr. Sebastian Gilbert, Fr. John Paul, and Fr. Freddie led the Mass this morning.

The devotees, braving the chill winter night, attended the Midnight Mass at St. Philomena’s Church in large numbers.

However, the entry to Mary’s Grotto and the Crypt in the Church has been denied because of the fear of damage to the idols since the last two years but the offerings could be made outside and the candles lit.

This morning, the devotees who attended the mass, were seen clicking selfies in front of the Christmas manger and the renovated Church along with their family members. In the evening at 6 today, there will be a Kannada Mass at the Church where the congregation is going to be huge, said Fr. Joseph.

Bishop House

District in-Charge Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD), former Minister A.H. Vishwanath, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Mysore and Karnataka State Open University Prof. K.S. Rangappa, BJP’s H.V. Rajeev, JD(S) leaders K.V. Mallesh, Abdullah and others met Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William at the Bishop House on Bengaluru-Nilgirs Road this morning and greeted him for Christmas.

Later, addressing the media, GTD said that Christmas is a joyous season where Jesus Christ spreads the message of love, peace and harmony, thus bringing together all communities. He said that the same message should continue to hold the people of all communities together without spreading any animosity.

Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath said that Christ was a humanist and Christmas was all about spreading love and affection among the people.

Wesley Cathedral

Rt. Rev. Mohan Manoraj, Bishop, Karnataka Southern Diocese (KSD) of the Church of South India (CSI), led the Service at CSI Wesley Cathedral on Bengaluru-Nilgiris Road this morning at 8.30 as part of Christmas celebrations.

Earlier, on Christmas eve last evening, Holy Sacrament in Kannada was held and there was candle light service between 6 pm and 7 pm by Rev. Fr. Grateful Jayashekar. Apart from this, there was Carol singing, prizes were distributed on the occasion to the winners in various sports competition held a week back.

Clothes and grains were distributed to the poor and gifts were given to the children. Meanwhile, at St. Bartholomew’s Church opposite CSI Wesley Church, Presbyter Rev. K.P. Devekumar led the service in English this morning with Holy Sacrament at 5.30 and Mass Service at 8. Last evening Rev. Daniel J. Kandinya led the special prayer. Earlier there was also Carol singing and cultural competitions in this Church.

At Mother Teresa Church in Rajiv Nagar, apart from the Mass, there was Carol singing last night. The members of the Church here distributed grains to the poor in the area irrespective of the caste, creed or religion. Fr. Anil D’ Mello led the Sacrificial prayers and Fr. Richard and Fr. Edward distributed sweets to everyone.

Mass Prayers and Service were held in many other Churches spread across the city both last night and this morning.

