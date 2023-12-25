Christmas celebrated with religious fervour

December 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the birth of Jesus Christ, Christmas was celebrated across the city with grandeur and religious fervour last night. All churches were colourfully decorated for the festive occasion, resonating with carol singing and Holy Mass.

Church services, including Midnight Mass on Christmas eve, are significant events. Last evening, homes, streets and public spaces were adorned with festive decorations such as Christmas trees, lights, stars and nativity scenes.

As night fell, the festivities took centrestage at the historically significant St. Philomena’s Church on Ashoka Road in Lashkar Mohalla. The fully illuminated church hosted mass prayers from 10.30 pm to 12 am.

Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras, serving as Apostolic Administrator, Diocese of Mysore, placed the Infant Jesus idol in the crib, lit candles and conducted the midnight mass, officially commencing the celebrations at the stroke of midnight. Subsequently, the Archbishop Emeritus delivered the Christmas message and blessed the gathering.

Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras conducting the Holy Mass at St. Philomena’s Church this morning.

At St. Philomena’s Church, a model of Jerusalem’s Great Wall, serving as the backdrop for Bethlehem, Jesus’ birthplace, was created. The Western Wall, the world’s most religious site, stands as the last remaining outer wall of the ancient Jewish temple, holding immense significance for Judaism and Christianity.

Amidst snowfall, the Bethlehem model symbolising Jesus’ birth was unveiled, accompanied by the erection of a large Santa Claus cutout. Earlier, an Infant Jesus procession within the church preceded prayers for health, peace and prosperity. Enthusiastic tourists captured moments through pictures and selfies.

Across the city, devotees thronged all churches, transforming them into bustling hubs of activity to honour the birth of Jesus Christ. Special masses were conducted at various churches, including Deenara Mata Church in Bannimantap, St. Anthony Church in Gayathripuram, Pushpagiri Church in Belavatta, Sacred Heart Church in Yadavagiri, Holy Family Church at Hinkal, St. Bartholomew’s Church and Wesley Cathedral near Suburban Bus Stand, Hardwicke Church in Lakshmipuram, Sawday Memorial Church at Tilaknagar, Pushpashrama at R.S. Naidu Nagar and Infant Jesus Church in Hinkal.

Picture shows the illuminated St. Philomena’s Church last night.

Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras conduted the mass at St. Philos Church this morning also.