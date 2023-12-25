Expressway Accidents decrease

December 25, 2023

From 57 deaths in May-June 2023 to six in November

Mysore/Mysuru: The alarming number of fatal accidents on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway has seen a drastic decline, thanks to the enforcement of strict laws and action against commuters who violate the rules.

Between September and November 2023, Police have booked over 5,000 cases against vehicles who were over-speeding, inculcating a sense of discipline, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic & Road Safety, Seemanth Kumar Singh told Star of Mysore this morning.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) Technology-based cameras, physical presence of Mandya, Ramanagara and Bidadi Police at various intervals on the Expressway armed with hand-held and vehicle-mounted cameras and increased surveillance are acting as a deterrent and vehicles are refraining from over-speeding, making travelling on this stretch a safe experience.

As per the Police data, accidents witnessed a substantial decline, dropping from 92 in May 2023 to just 12 in November 2023. The fatalities too decreased from 29 deaths in May 2023 to a significantly lower 6 in November. In fact, 28 people were killed in June 2023 and the number declined to eight deaths in July and six in August.

Autorickshaws, two-wheelers ban

The months of September and October 2023 too saw a further decline as autorickshaws, two-wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles were banned. As per the data, approximately 65 to 75 percent of accidents were a result of overspeeding, with vehicles surpassing the speed limits of 80 to 100 kmph.

To address this issue and mitigate the risks posed by slow-moving vehicles, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), starting from Aug. 1, 2023, imposed a ban on motorcycles, autorickshaws and non-motorised vehicles from using the main carriageway. These types of vehicles have been identified as major contributors to the accidents.

The NHAI also clarified that the speed limit on the Expressway is 100 kmph and not 120 kmph as publicised earlier and accordingly, the AI-enabled enforcement cameras (Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras) were tuned to book violations and challans were sent to the homes of the violators.

Separate lanes were earmarked for vehicles moving at a speed of 60 kmph, 80 kmph and 100 kmph. This also ensured lane discipline though still there are complaints about heavy and slow-moving vehicles occupying the fastest lane.

Overspeeding main reason: ADGP

“Apart from ban on two-wheelers, autos and other slow-moving vehicles, our staff are enforcing the rules 24×7 and in the last three months, over 5,000 cases have been booked and violators have been penalised. Studies by the Police pinpointed overspeeding and lack of lane discipline as the primary causes of fatal accidents. This prompted us to impose a maximum speed limit of 100 kmph,” ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh said.

Another major factor contributing to the reduction in accidents is the intensified highway patrolling. “We intensified patrolling to address issues such as speeding and lane violations, including booking heavy vehicle drivers found in the right lane. Better sense has prevailed and this has contributed a lot to decrease accidents,” he noted.

Mandya and Ramanagara Police have over 10 patrolling vehicles and each vehicle covers a stretch of 18 to 20 kms to ensure road safety and traffic discipline. These vehicles patrol 118-km Expressway 24×7, he said.