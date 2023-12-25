Cycle lanes turn to Parking Lanes !

December 25, 2023

Motorists damage retro-reflective delineators, bollards

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is promoting environmental-friendly transportation and enhancing cyclist safety through the construction of synthetic cycle tracks across the city. Rs. 3,65,60,000 has been allocated to develop bicycle tracks, spanning a distance of 8.72 kms.

The primary objective of this initiative is to encourage the use of bicycles, a traditional mode of transportation deeply intertwined with Mysuru’s identity.

However, even before their intended use, the dedicated cycle paths have unfortunately become favoured parking spaces for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, leading to obstructions and safety concerns. The ongoing construction of synthetic cycle tracks at various locations aims to reclaim these pathways for cyclists and promote sustainable commuting practices.

As part of the project, ‘retro-reflective delineators/ bollards’ have been laid to enhance safety for cyclists during night-time journeys. These reflective devices, positioned on the road surface and along the side of the roadway, clearly define the road’s alignment and outline the designated path for cyclists.

Two-wheelers are seen parked from early in the morning to late in the night at the bicycle lane in front of a shopping place in Kuvempunagar. [Pic. by Vinay Karekura]

Violations in Kuvempunagar, RTO Office Circle

The cyclist paths in front of the shopping complex at Kuvempunagar and Vishwamanava Double Road, stretching from Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle to the Ring Road Junction and near the RTO Office Circle on JLB Road in front of Music University (Lakshmipuram Police Station limits), are marred by persistent encroachments from two-wheelers and cars.

Despite the presence of designated spaces clearly marked with two parallel painted lines and bright-coloured plastic/ rubber bollards, vehicles continue to intrude, some even brazenly parking within the area allotted for cycles.

The problem is exacerbated near the RTO Office Circle, where vehicles seeking to renew their Fitness Certificates (FC) or attending to other bureaucratic tasks routinely park on the cycle tracks. What’s surprising is the apparent lack of intervention by RTO Officers and staff, who allow this encroachment to persist, unchecked.

MCC, Police, urged action

The painted surface and the integrity of the bollards are unfortunately compromised due to the careless manoeuvring of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, particularly those running errands in front of the shops. This has resulted in noticeable damage to the protective bollards, casting a shadow over the aesthetic and functional aspects of the dedicated cycle lanes.

Residents of the area express their concern, noting that the tracks have been in place for just a month, yet a significant number of bollards are already damaged. Beyond the monetary implications of potential repair costs, residents underline the importance of preserving the intended purpose of the cycling lanes and ensuring the safety of cyclists.

The residents have appealed to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the Police to take prompt and stringent action against those parking in the non-designated area. Without swift intervention, the considerable investment made in creating these cyclist paths will go down the drain.