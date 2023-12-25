Veerashaiva-Lingayat Convention opposes Caste Census

December 25, 2023

Davanagere: The two-day Veerashaiva-Lingayat Convention, which concluded at Bapuji MBA College Grounds at Davanagere on Sunday, has severely opposed the Caste Census.

Thousands of community members and a number of Seers belonging to different Mutts from different parts of the State attended the Convention in which a total of eight resolutions were passed.

Addressing the 24th Convention of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that it was the Veerashaiva Samaja that conceptualised caste census. However, the census should be based on statistics and it is important to note that there are many strata in the society.

The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community has a good history of many leaders and Seers, he said adding that all sub-sects and sub-castes of the community should come together after setting aside their differences.

Harihara Panchamasali Mutt Seer Sri Vachanananda Swamiji said that only 16 sub-sects of the community have been listed under OBC category of the Union Government. It is important that all sub-sects get the same type of reservation, he said adding that all Seers of the community should come together for the cause of the community.

Sirigere Taralabalu Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Shivamurthy Shivacharya Swamiji said that even before the State Government conducts the Caste Census, the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha should hold an online Census of the community. Just as there is a law for caste abuse, the Government should enact a law to punish those who publicly insult a personality.

Srisaila Mutt Seer said that just as there is a code for every religion, the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community too should have a code. Stating that the code be named as 856, which is easy to remember, he said that the number 8 represents Ashtaavarna, 5 means Panchaachara and 6 means Shatsthala. He wanted the Mahasabha to create awareness among the community members in this regard and the members too should popularise it. The Mahasabha on its part, can use this code in all its future Conventions and events, he added.

The Convention overwhelmingly passed a resolution asking the Government to declare 12th century reformer Basavanna as a cultural leader.

The eight other resolutions that were passed at the Convention are:

1. The Mahasabha and the community will wholly support all movements and efforts for maintaining the country’s unity, integrity and security.

2. The Government should officially declare that Jagajyoti Basaveshwara is the Cultural Icon of the State.

3. As there are many poor in the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, the State Government should recommend the Centre to include all sub-sects of the community under OBC list.

4. The Caste Census conducted by the Kantharaj Commission is now eight years old and some of the aspects of the Census have got leaked. The Government should not accept the Commission Report and instead it should order a fresh Census based on actual facts concerning social, academic and economic status of the people.

5. All the community members should fill the caste column in the forthcoming population Census form as Veerashaiva-Lingayat.

6. The Government should execute all irrigation projects in the interests of the farmers.

7. The Government should purchase the residence of former CM late S. Nijalingappa at Chitradurga and establish an appropriate Memorial for him at the site before the death anniversary of the late former CM on Aug. 8, 2024.

8. The last resolution thanked all those who helped and supported for the grand success of the Convention.

Mahasabha President Shyamanur Shivashankarappa, who is also a Congress MLA, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra, Ministers Eshwar Khandre, S.S. Mallikarjun, Lakshmi Hebbalkar and a host of Mutt Seers and political leaders took part in the Convention.