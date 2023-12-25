Hanuman devotees take out peaceful Hanuma Sankeerthana Yatra at Srirangapatna

December 25, 2023

Srirangapatna: Amidst tight Police security, thousands of Hanuman devotees participated in a peaceful Hanuma Sankeerthana Yatra on the auspicious day of Hanuma Jayanti, yesterday at Srirangapatna.

The devotees, who are called as ‘Hanuman Maladharis’, started off after offering puja at Anjayneyaswamy Temple near Nimishamba Temple at Ganjam. Thousands of Hanuman Maladharis from Mysuru, Mandya and other districts went in a 6-km procession from Nimishamba Temple to Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple after passing through the main streets of Ganjam, Tipu Summer Palace, Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, Town Municipal Office Circle and Moodala Bagilu Anjayneyaswamy Temple in Srirangapatna town.

The devotees, who carried Saffron Flags and waved Bhagwa Flags, raised slogans like Jai Sri Ram, Bhajarangi and sang bhajans throughout the procession.

Idols of Sri Ram and Hanuman were also taken out in the procession. Folk artistes, dressed up as Hanuman and other Gods, attracted the attention of the public. En route, locals distributed lemon juice, butter milk and fruits to the devotees.

The Hanuman Maladharis recited bhajans and Sri Rama Sankeerthana for over an hour in front of Jamia Masjid and said that they would build Hanuman Temple at the place and also shouted slogans like ‘Uttaradalli Rama Dakshinadalli Hanuma.’

Drone cameras were used to monitor the situation and barricades were erected around Jamia Masjid to prevent entry to the Mosque.

Mandya Superintendent of Police N. Yathish, ASP Thimmaiah, Assistant Commissioner L.M. Nandeesh, Tahsildar Parashurama and other officials were monitoring the situation near Jamia Masjid to prevent any untoward incident. Vedic Scholar Banuprakash Sharma, leaders of BJP and other pro-Hindu organisations took part in the Yatra. The devotees completed the Yatra by having darshan of Moodala Bagilu Anjayneyaswamy after removing the Hanuma Malas at the grounds near Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.